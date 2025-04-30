Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Pirkanmaa, Finland

3 properties total found
Manufacture 531 m² in Kyronlahti, Finland
Manufacture 531 m²
Kyronlahti, Finland
Area 531 m²
Floor 1/1
$392,348
Manufacture 599 m² in Nokia, Finland
Manufacture 599 m²
Nokia, Finland
Area 599 m²
Floor 1/1
$398,924
Manufacture 396 m² in Uusikyla, Finland
Manufacture 396 m²
Uusikyla, Finland
Area 396 m²
Floor 1/2
$340,795
