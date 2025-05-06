Show property on map Show properties list
  Finland
  Nummela
  Residential
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Nummela, Finland

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vihti, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Vihti, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
$221,962
4 bedroom house in Vihti, Finland
4 bedroom house
Vihti, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/1
$336,623
