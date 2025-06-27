Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. North Karelia
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in North Karelia, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Liperi, Finland
1 room Cottage
Liperi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/1
Here you can enjoy the tranquility of nature and the elegance of authentic cottage life in R…
$80,675
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in North Karelia, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go