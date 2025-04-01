Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lohja, Finland

2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Lohja, Finland
4 bedroom house
Lohja, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
$282,475
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Lohja, Finland
3 bedroom house
Lohja, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/1
$259,465
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
