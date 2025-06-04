Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Finland
  Lahti
  Residential
  Apartment
  Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Lahti, Finland

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lahti sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Lahti sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 8/8
$391,050
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
