  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Lahti sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Lahti sub-region, Finland

3 bedroom house in Saaskjarvi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Saaskjarvi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$204,021
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Sorronniemi, Finland
4 bedroom house
Sorronniemi, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
$623,208
