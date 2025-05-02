Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Kuopio, Finland

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/4
Top floor end apartment in a central location; only a few hundred meters from the market, bu…
$169,008
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
This loveliness must be seen on site; all windows have unobstructed pond views! The housing …
$185,593
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
Free and clean apartment in Etu.Neulamäki. Well maintained housing company, one staircase to…
$72,770
