Villas for sale in Kuopio sub-region, Finland

Villa 3 bedrooms in Tuusniemi, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tuusniemi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
A villa in Litmaniemi Kuopio on a spacious beach plot suitable for even larger families. Loc…
$341,769
Villa 24 bedrooms in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Villa 24 bedrooms
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 36
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 12
Area 879 m²
Floor 1/2
A total of five properties with 12 holiday apartments. Built in 2008. Partly on the shore of…
$1,45M
