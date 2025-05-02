Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Kuopio sub-region, Finland

Kuopio
32
Siilinjarvi
3
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/7
Welcome to discover a unique apartment on the first floor, which offers everything you value…
$192,035
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
In a well-kept housing company, a cozy and bright end apartment with really spacious rooms. …
$70,514
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/7
Welcome to discover a unique apartment on the first floor, which offers everything you value…
$187,703
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/7
Centrally located in the heart of the city, but wonderfully high! High quality spacious doub…
$168,105
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/7
Welcome to discover a unique apartment on the first floor, which offers everything you value…
$231,410
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
Magnificent lake views are the first you see from this home. This unique apartment is built …
$337,339
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Kuopio sub-region

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Kuopio sub-region, Finland

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
