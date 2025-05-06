Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kouvola
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Kouvola, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$101,214
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$100,412
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kouvola, Finland

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go