Terraced Apartments for sale in Kouvola, Finland

4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
$112,373
1 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/6
$89,291
3 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/4
The 86m² three-bedroom home on Kasarminmäki, in the posh old milieu of the barracks area, is…
$108,333
1 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/8
Quickly released fourth floor 58.5m² apartment building in Ravikkylä, near Ratamo. Ratamo is…
$55,295
