Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kouvola
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kouvola, Finland

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$199,017
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kouvola, Finland

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go