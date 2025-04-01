Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Korsholm
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Korsholm, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Korsholm, Finland
3 bedroom house
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Do you want a spacious home on your own plot in the heart of Sepäkylä? This detached house i…
$118,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Korsholm, Finland
3 bedroom house
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$248,548
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Korsholm, Finland
3 bedroom house
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$330,532
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korsholm, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$420,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes