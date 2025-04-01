Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kirkkonummi
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Kirkkonummi, Finland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kirkkonummi, Finland
Plot of land
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$89,499
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes