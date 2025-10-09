Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kemi-Tornio sub-region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Manufacture

Monthly rent of industrial premises in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacture 105 m² in Tornio, Finland
Manufacture 105 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,539
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 105 m² in Tornio, Finland
Manufacture 105 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,539
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go