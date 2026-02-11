Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kehys-Kainuu sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Kehys-Kainuu sub-region, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Suomussalmi, Finland
4 bedroom house
Suomussalmi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/1
The wide open waters of Lake Kiantajärvi unfold through the windows, offering a calming, eve…
$345,393
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kehys-Kainuu sub-region, Finland

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go