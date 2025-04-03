Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Kajaanin seutukunta
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Paltamo, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Paltamo, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to explore this stunning and well-maintained log cabin, located on the shores of Lak…
$151,714
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kajaanin seutukunta, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes