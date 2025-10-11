Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Inari, Finland

2 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Inari, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Inari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
$461,561
Apartment 15 bedrooms in Nellim, Finland
Apartment 15 bedrooms
Nellim, Finland
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 9
Area 553 m²
Floor 1/1
A great investment destination in the hard-demand rental market of the municipality of Inari…
$304,902
