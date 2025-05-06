Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hyvinkaa, Finland

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Hyvinkaa, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Hyvinkaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,828
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Hyvinkaa, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Hyvinkaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$157,798
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
