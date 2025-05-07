Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Helsinki
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Helsinki, Finland

сommercial property
10
offices
8
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 260 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Restaurant 260 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go