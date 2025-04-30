Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Helsinki, Finland

Office 260 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 260 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
Price on request
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 223 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 223 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 223 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
$487,876
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 47 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 47 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$123,391
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 378 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 378 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 378 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$55,725
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 70 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 70 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
Price on request
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 55 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 55 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$140,734
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 63 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 63 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 53 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 53 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
$132,489
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
