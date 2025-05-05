Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Hamina, Finland

3 bedroom apartment in Hietakyla, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Hietakyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$283,173
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Hietakyla, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Hietakyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,155
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Karenkulma, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Karenkulma, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$115,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Husula, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Husula, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$19,333
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
