Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Southern Pirkanmaa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Southern Pirkanmaa, Finland

Valkeakoski
12
Urjala
3
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Urjalankyla, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Urjalankyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$468,537
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Urjala, Finland
2 bedroom house
Urjala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
What would a house by a lake sound like? 2022 completed complex on the shore of Lake Rutajär…
$468,537
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Southern Pirkanmaa, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go