Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Southern Pirkanmaa
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Southern Pirkanmaa, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Urjala, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Urjala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
The crown jewel of cottages would be here! 2023 completed complex near Lake Rutajärvi. The p…
$270,582
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Southern Pirkanmaa, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go