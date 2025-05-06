Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Espoo
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Espoo, Finland

сommercial property
5
Office Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Office 628 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 628 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 628 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$363,107
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 380 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 380 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/4
Two commercial spaces in Leppävaara, Espoo. The spaces are currently rented under open-ended…
$393,835
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 394 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 394 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 394 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$294,545
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 787 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 787 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 787 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale office building with furniture, partially rented. Good location - between the secon…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 162 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 162 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 162 m²
Floor -1/2
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$158,645
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go