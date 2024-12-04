  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial Solaya Residences

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$3,89M
;
22
ID: 29098
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 2/10/25

Localización

  País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2029
  Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  Piscina
  Gimnasio
  Ascensor

Además

  Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Seamlessly blending architecture and nature, the nine buildings of the Solaya complex on the beachfront offer maximum views of the sea, city, and beach. Spacious open-plan apartments flooded with natural light and well-designed interior and exterior spaces create an elegant backdrop for a contemporary coastal lifestyle that reflects your style.

 

Just minutes from the bustling center of Dubai, Solaya is a cultural coastal community where private residences are located in a privileged location on the seafront, close to renowned hotels, beach clubs, and restaurants.

 

Thoughtful gardens and shaded corners offer tranquil outdoor retreats, connecting Solaya to the central Beach Park—an open space for sports, leisure, and relaxation.

 

Solaya residences combine iconic architecture, breathtaking views, and luxurious coastal living. Harmoniously integrated into the landscape, they offer spacious layouts, high ceilings, and open spaces.

 

Windows framing endless sea views and filled with natural light create a unified space between nature and home. The understated contemporary aesthetic of the interiors is accentuated by high-quality finishes, organic forms, and a neutral palette. Elegant living spaces with access to the outdoors connect the residences with their surroundings. Terraces with sea views, private balconies, and cozy courtyards create an atmosphere of seaside tranquility.

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejo residencial Solaya Residences
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$3,89M
