  4. Complejo residencial Furnished 4+1 penthouse with sea view in the Yenisey 8 complex.

Complejo residencial Furnished 4+1 penthouse with sea view in the Yenisey 8 complex.

Kargicak, Turquía
$380,940
17
ID: 28137
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1068
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 30/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Kargıcak

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

A furnished four-bedroom penthouse (4+1), 240 m², with sea and mountain views is for sale in the Yenisey 8 complex.

Yenisey 8 is a new, ultra-modern residential complex located in Mahmutlar, on the second line to the sea, on the central Barbaros Street, 100 meters from the promenade and equipped beaches.

The residential complex is a monolithic building with exceptionally beautiful modern architecture, which sets it apart from other existing buildings. The building's façade features a substantial area of ​​external glazing, giving the building an even more stylish and dazzling appearance.

The residential complex consists of one 11-story residential block, located on a land area of ​​2,026 m², containing 48 apartments.

Thanks to its convenient location, the project offers easy access to all necessary social amenities – numerous shops, cafes, several supermarket chains, a market, and a pharmacy are located nearby.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Summer pool with water slides
  • Fitness room
  • Indoor pool
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath (hammam)
  • Steam room
  • Panoramic elevator
  • Recreation room with Wi-Fi
  • Satellite TV
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security system
  • Video surveillance
  • Wireless internet

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

