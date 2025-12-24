  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. San Roque
  4. Barrio residencial Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2

Barrio residencial Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2

San Roque, Španjolska
de
$483,501
;
20
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39228
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 688267085
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Ciudad
    San Roque
  • Dirección
    Urbanizacion Altavista de la Alcaidesa

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
This development presents new apartments located in a gated community based on a housing concept that pursues a privileged lifestyle. For maximum tranquility and comfort, the development has surveillance systems and subway vehicle circulation to the parking lot, as well as other unique services. The common areas are unbeatable: infinity pools, gymnasium, sauna, kids club, coworking space, study area, library, cafeteria... These apartments offer a life by the sea so you can enjoy each of the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets that the Mediterranean Sea gives us. Whether you are looking for a holiday home or a home to spend 365 days a year, Alcaidesa is your best choice. The advantages of this place also make it an attractive opportunity for investors who identify the potential of this area of the Mediterranean coast. The apartments have a privileged location that will allow you to enjoy all the charms of the coast, with direct access to the beach. You can move to all points of interest in a short time thanks to its easy access to the AP7 and A7. It is also surrounded by all kinds of services (marinas, golf courses, hospitals, schools...) and is located 5 km from Gibraltar, 110 km from Jerez and 120 km from Malaga and its airport. The perfect setting if you are looking to escape the noise of the big cities but without giving up being connected to everything you need. Thanks to the low density of construction and the environment full of vegetation, you will be in direct contact with the harmony of nature and you will feel part of it. An idyllic place if you want serenity, well-being and a peaceful lifestyle. The natural landscape that surrounds it combines with the quality of the architecture to offer you rooms that have been designed with the utmost care. In addition to its spacious homes of functional design, it has views of the sea, the magnificent golf courses and Gibraltar and Africa, which make this development an even more exquisite enclave. You will have around you the best golf courses: Valderrama, Almenara, La Hacienda Links, Golf Course Links ABC Associate, Sotogrande, San Roque, La Cañada, Santa María Polo Club, La Reserva. This is your next destination if you have always wanted a healthy lifestyle and sports in a natural area where beach and mountain become the perfect tandem.

Localización en el mapa

San Roque, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Polop Hills Nature
Polop, Španjolska
de
$514,668
Barrio residencial Altoasis Phase II
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$534,980
Barrio residencial Enebros - Fase 1
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$2,50M
Barrio residencial Aloha 40
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$11,32M
Barrio residencial Laguna Nova
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$278,724
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2
San Roque, Španjolska
de
$483,501
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Villa Paradise
Barrio residencial Villa Paradise
Barrio residencial Villa Paradise
Barrio residencial Villa Paradise
Barrio residencial Villa Paradise
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Villa Paradise
Barrio residencial Villa Paradise
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$4,55M
Welcome to the villa of your dreams in the prestigious area of Paraíso Alto in Benahavís, where luxury and sophistication meet modern comforts. This exquisite new build villa presents a harmonious blend of architectural brilliance, innovative technology and impeccable design. Set on a plot …
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos de Obra Nueva con Terrazas en Fuengirola Málaga
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$1,04M
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 3
Apartamentos Chic en Fuengirola Málaga con Amplias Terrazas en un Complejo Cerrado Los apartamentos están situados en la popular zona residencial de Fuengirola, en la Costa del Sol. Con un clima maravilloso, ricos servicios sociales, un ambiente animado y belleza natural, Fuengirola atrae a …
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Vangard
Barrio residencial Vangard
Barrio residencial Vangard
Barrio residencial Vangard
Barrio residencial Vangard
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Vangard
Barrio residencial Vangard
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$610,634
An exclusive residential project on the Costa del Sol, designed as a true living garden where wellbeing is shaped through water, vegetation, and open spaces. Located in Fuengirola, between Málaga and Marbella, it offers a unique balance between nature, Mediterranean lifestyle, and connecti…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones