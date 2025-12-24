  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Marbella
  4. Barrio residencial Serenity Hills

Barrio residencial Serenity Hills

Ricmar, Španjolska
de
$967,002
;
20
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39543
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 957156418
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Pueblo
    Ricmar

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
This development of 113 townhouses has been designed with light, privacy and everyday well-being in mind. Situated in an elevated position, the homes enjoy panoramic views of the sea and surrounding mountains, combined with refined architecture and carefully planned interior spaces. Each home is distributed over four levels and has a private lift with glass doors connecting all floors. The spacious terraces offer the option of a jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen with barbecue and areas for outdoor dining and relaxation, creating a perfect connection between indoors and outdoors. The bedrooms feature soft materials and warm tones, with the master suite standing out with its en-suite bathroom, dressing room and private terrace. Two additional bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and share a full bathroom with modern, neutral finishes. The living areas include an open-plan kitchen equipped with Siemens appliances (with the option of choosing other ranges), a guest toilet and a spacious living-dining room with large windows that open directly onto the terrace and garden. Each property has two private parking spaces, a storage room, a laundry room and direct access to the property. There are customisation options to suit individual preferences. Residents enjoy a comprehensive range of wellness and leisure facilities, including a semi-Olympic heated outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, fully equipped gym with yoga and Pilates rooms, sauna, hammam and hydrotherapy area with ice buckets. Outside, the complex has five sports and wellness areas, yoga and calisthenics areas, an outdoor bar with Balinese beds, communal gardens and 24-hour security.

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2029

Localización en el mapa

Ricmar, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Marea by Missoni DarGlobal
Casares, Španjolska
de
$1,13M
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos Frente al Mar en una Comunidad Cerrada en Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Španjolska
de
$462,563
Complejo residencial Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Torrevieja, Španjolska
de
$250,597
Edificio de apartamentos Viviendas Energéticamente Eficientes con Vistas al Golf en Mijas
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$316,701
Barrio residencial Bulevar 360
Málaga, Španjolska
de
$417,284
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Serenity Hills
Ricmar, Španjolska
de
$967,002
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$546,072
This exclusive residential complex redefines the concept of home, offering its residents an experience comparable to that of a five-star hotel. Designed to provide maximum comfort, it integrates innovative spaces, top-level amenities and exceptional services. Strategically located between F…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Barrio residencial MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Barrio residencial MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Barrio residencial MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Barrio residencial MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Barrio residencial MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$1,14M
Ubicado en el centro de Benalmádena y junto a su pintoresco puerto, Marina Golden Bay combina ciudad y lujo junto al mar. Este distinguido proyecto incluye 33 apartamentos de uno, dos y tres dormitorios, donde la elegancia se funde con el horizonte
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Villa Eco White
Barrio residencial Villa Eco White
Barrio residencial Villa Eco White
Barrio residencial Villa Eco White
Barrio residencial Villa Eco White
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Villa Eco White
Barrio residencial Villa Eco White
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,25M
This is a contemporary home set on a 434 m² west-facing plot, located in an area close to golf courses, services, and the beach. The project develops a total built area of approximately 160 m², distributed between the main house (110 m²), a 50 m² semi-basement, and generous outdoor spaces. …
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones