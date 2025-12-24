Barrio residencial VILLA AZAHAR Peak

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The villa is designed as a private retreat where architecture, landscape, and light blend together naturally.
The spaces open up to the outdoors, allowing views, fresh air, and natural light to become part of everyday life. A home designed to enjoy time, space, and tranquility.
This villa sits on a 2,006 m² lot and features a total floor area of 473 m² spread over two floors, with a total of 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a separate half-bath.
The villa features contemporary architecture characterized by clean lines and balanced proportions.
The home unfolds through spacious, open-concept areas where the living room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly, creating a continuous sense of spaciousness and brightness.
The terraces serve as a natural extension of the interior spaces, allowing residents to enjoy outdoor living year-round.
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood the home, while seamlessly integrating the views into the living experience.
The result is a bright, serene, and functional home where architecture and lifestyle blend perfectly.
Localización en el mapa
Benahavis, Španjolska
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