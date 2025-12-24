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  4. Barrio residencial VILLA AZAHAR Peak

Barrio residencial VILLA AZAHAR Peak

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$2,90M
;
5
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ID: 39218
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 896699907
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis

Sobre el complejo

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English English
The villa is designed as a private retreat where architecture, landscape, and light blend together naturally. The spaces open up to the outdoors, allowing views, fresh air, and natural light to become part of everyday life. A home designed to enjoy time, space, and tranquility. This villa sits on a 2,006 m² lot and features a total floor area of 473 m² spread over two floors, with a total of 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a separate half-bath. The villa features contemporary architecture characterized by clean lines and balanced proportions. The home unfolds through spacious, open-concept areas where the living room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly, creating a continuous sense of spaciousness and brightness. The terraces serve as a natural extension of the interior spaces, allowing residents to enjoy outdoor living year-round. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood the home, while seamlessly integrating the views into the living experience. The result is a bright, serene, and functional home where architecture and lifestyle blend perfectly.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial VILLA AZAHAR Peak
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$2,90M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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