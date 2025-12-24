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  4. Barrio residencial Vanian Gardens Phase 4

Barrio residencial Vanian Gardens Phase 4

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$408,416
;
6
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ID: 39313
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 569949638
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Resinera Voladilla

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English English
Is the fourth phase of the complex located in the Selwo area between Estepona and San Pedro. It is a resort project whose added value lies in its set of facilities, infrastructure, and geographical location. The complex includes 4 outdoor swimming pools, a spa with an indoor heated pool, a cinema, a Youth Club, and a co-working space. Next to Estepona, a prominent municipality on the Costa del Sol located between two of the most renowned marinas in the Mediterranean—Puerto Banús and Sotogrande—, with 20 kilometers of coastline, countless beaches, golf courses, leisure attractions, and shopping centers. Your home will be on the Golden Mile of the Costa del Sol, just 45 minutes from the Málaga and Gibraltar airports and the AVE high-speed train station. Located in the natural surroundings of Selwo, the elegant facades and spacious terraces frame the endless views of the Costa del Sol. Is a private residential complex of unique homes, situated in an exclusive urbanization, very close to the sea and surrounded by magnificent gardens, modern pools, communal areas, and multiple leisure options. Storage room, and garage included.

Localización en el mapa

Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
Cuidado de la salud
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Vanian Gardens Phase 4
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$408,416
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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