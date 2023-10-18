Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Apartamentos en venta en Marvila, Portugal

1 habitación
23
2 habitaciones
9
3 habitaciones
6
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con airea acondicionado, con terraza en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con airea acondicionado, con terraza
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 3
Área 153 m²
Apartamento nuevo de 3 dormitorios con una superficie de 153 metros cuadrados con aparcamien…
€798,765
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 3
Área 185 m²
€1,18M
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 95 m²
Prateato is a new concept created in the image of lofts in New York, overlooking the apartme…
€560,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 93 m²
Prateato is a new concept created in the image of New York lofts, overlooking the Tagus Rive…
€570,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 2
Área 142 m²
€870,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 96 m²
€580,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con airea acondicionado en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con airea acondicionado
Marvila, Portugal
Habitaciones 2
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; kn…
€510,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor
Marvila, Portugal
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 48 m²
El nuevo complejo está ubicado a orillas del río Teju en Lisboa, desarrollado por & nbsp; fa…
€430,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor
Marvila, Portugal
Habitaciones 4
Área 139 m²
El nuevo complejo está ubicado a orillas del río Teju en Lisboa, desarrollado por & nbsp; fa…
€1,09M
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 2
Área 127 m²
El apartamento de 127 m² y los apartamentos de 20,2 m² terraza 107 Square Building están ubi…
€741,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 2
Área 105 m²
Apartments with an area of 105.70m ² and a veranda of 14.4m ² 107 Square Building apartments…
€631,750
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 2
Área 107 m²
El apartamento de 107 m² de 107 apartamentos Square Building está ubicado en el corazón de P…
€622,250
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 82 m²
Apartment of 82.2m² 107 Square Building apartments are located in the heart of Prata Riversi…
€489,250
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 171 m²
Apartments of 171.80m ² and a veranda of 60.40m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€1,01M
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 2
Área 104 m²
Apartments with an area of 104.60m ² and a veranda of 13.60m ² 107 Square Building apartment…
€608,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 2
Área 127 m²
The 127.00m² apartment and the 28.10m² veranda of 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€731,500
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 79 m²
Apartments with an area of 79.80m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located in the heart …
€475,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 138 m²
The 138.70m² apartment and the 66.20m² veranda of 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€836,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 134 m²
The 134.90m² apartment and the 30.90m² veranda of 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€836,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 153 m²
Apartments of 153.90m ² and a veranda of 22.70m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€897,750
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 138 m²
Apartments of 138.70m ² and a veranda of 183.80m ² 107 Square Building apartments are locate…
€874,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 139 m²
El apartamento de 139.80m² y la terraza de 81.40m² de 107 apartamentos Square Building están…
€874,000
Apartamento en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento
Marvila, Portugal
Área 43 m²
The 43.70-sized apartment and the 23.1m² veranda 107 Square Building apartments are located …
€289,750
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 63 m²
Los apartamentos con una superficie de 63,60 m ² y una terraza de 38,50 m ² 107 apartamentos…
€427,500
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 83 m²
€480,000
Apartamento en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento
Marvila, Portugal
Área 90 m²
Prateato es un nuevo concepto creado a imagen de los lofts de Nueva York, con vistas al estu…
€600,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 3
Área 149 m²
Prateato is a new concept created in the image of New York lofts, overlooking the Tagus Rive…
€885,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 3
Área 194 m²
€1,23M
Apartamento en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento
Marvila, Portugal
Área 84 m²
Prateato - es un nuevo concepto creado a imagen de los nuevos lofts de York -, con vistas al…
€550,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Marvila, Portugal
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
Dormitorios 1
Área 53 m²
Prata Riverside Village Urban es considerado uno de los proyectos residenciales más de moda …
€360,000

