Propiedades residenciales en venta en Marvila, Portugal

45 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Por valoración
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con airea acondicionado, con terraza
Marvila, Portugal
3
153 m²
Apartamento nuevo de 3 dormitorios con una superficie de 153 metros cuadrados con aparcamien…
€798,765
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
3
185 m²
€1,18M
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
95 m²
Prateato is a new concept created in the image of lofts in New York, overlooking the apartme…
€560,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
93 m²
Prateato is a new concept created in the image of New York lofts, overlooking the Tagus Rive…
€570,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
2
142 m²
€870,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
96 m²
€580,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con airea acondicionado
Marvila, Portugal
2
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; kn…
€510,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor
Marvila, Portugal
2
1
48 m²
El nuevo complejo está ubicado a orillas del río Teju en Lisboa, desarrollado por & nbsp; fa…
€430,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor
Marvila, Portugal
4
139 m²
El nuevo complejo está ubicado a orillas del río Teju en Lisboa, desarrollado por & nbsp; fa…
€1,09M
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
2
127 m²
El apartamento de 127 m² y los apartamentos de 20,2 m² terraza 107 Square Building están ubi…
€741,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
2
105 m²
Apartments with an area of 105.70m ² and a veranda of 14.4m ² 107 Square Building apartments…
€631,750
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
2
107 m²
El apartamento de 107 m² de 107 apartamentos Square Building está ubicado en el corazón de P…
€622,250
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
82 m²
Apartment of 82.2m² 107 Square Building apartments are located in the heart of Prata Riversi…
€489,250
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
2
127 m²
The 127.00m² apartment and the 28.10m² veranda of 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€731,500
Recomendar
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
2
104 m²
Apartments with an area of 104.60m ² and a veranda of 13.60m ² 107 Square Building apartment…
€608,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
171 m²
Apartments of 171.80m ² and a veranda of 60.40m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€1,01M
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
79 m²
Apartments with an area of 79.80m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located in the heart …
€475,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
138 m²
The 138.70m² apartment and the 66.20m² veranda of 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€836,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
134 m²
The 134.90m² apartment and the 30.90m² veranda of 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€836,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
153 m²
Apartments of 153.90m ² and a veranda of 22.70m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€897,750
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
139 m²
El apartamento de 139.80m² y la terraza de 81.40m² de 107 apartamentos Square Building están…
€874,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
138 m²
Apartments of 138.70m ² and a veranda of 183.80m ² 107 Square Building apartments are locate…
€874,000
Recomendar
Apartamento
Marvila, Portugal
43 m²
The 43.70-sized apartment and the 23.1m² veranda 107 Square Building apartments are located …
€289,750
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
63 m²
Los apartamentos con una superficie de 63,60 m ² y una terraza de 38,50 m ² 107 apartamentos…
€427,500
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
83 m²
€480,000
Recomendar
Apartamento
Marvila, Portugal
90 m²
Prateato es un nuevo concepto creado a imagen de los lofts de Nueva York, con vistas al estu…
€600,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
3
149 m²
Prateato is a new concept created in the image of New York lofts, overlooking the Tagus Rive…
€885,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Marvila, Portugal
3
194 m²
€1,23M
Recomendar
Apartamento
Marvila, Portugal
84 m²
Prateato - es un nuevo concepto creado a imagen de los nuevos lofts de York -, con vistas al…
€550,000
Recomendar
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Marvila, Portugal
1
53 m²
Prata Riverside Village Urban es considerado uno de los proyectos residenciales más de moda …
€360,000
Recomendar
