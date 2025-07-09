  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Apart hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.

Apart hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.

Batumi, Georgia
de
$161,000
BTC
1.9150629
ETH
100.3766368
USDT
159 178.2054388
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
17
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32916
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 0014523
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 22/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Georgia
  • Región / estado
    Ayara
  • Ciudad
    Batumi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Hotel rooms at Grand Life Batumi
Guaranteed 8% income for the first 5 years!
The complex is part of the international BWH Hotels (Best Western) chain, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

Purchase of a half or quarter room is also available – please contact our managers for pricing and terms.

Investors:

  • Passive income in dollars up to 13% per annum
  • Price growth from 30% per annum
  • Guaranteed 8% income under contract
  • Management by an international company
  • Free vacations worldwide with RCI and ITC

Payment plan:

  • Down payment - 30%
  • Interest-free installments for 42 months

Completion date: Q4 2027

Grand Life Batumi is a unique complex with hotel rooms and apartments in the center of Batumi.

The complex consists of two 8-story buildings, providing everything for a comfortable stay. Hotel rooms and apartments with a variety of layouts are available: from studios to two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 30 sq m to 116 sq m. Apartments are delivered turnkey.

Rooms:

Standard
Rooms starting at 30 sq m with a double bed or two single beds.
Various views are available, including sea and mountain views.

De Luxe
Rooms starting at 62 sq m with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.
Each room offers sea and mountain views.

Suite

Rooms starting at 113 sq m with two separate bedrooms and a kitchen-living room.
Spacious balcony. Each room offers panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

In the rooms:

  • Wardrobe
  • Bed
  • Desk
  • Study chair
  • Bedside tables
  • Chest of drawers
  • Side table
  • Living room sofa (De Luxe and Suite layouts)
  • Patio furniture
  • Mirrors
  • Telephones
  • TV
  • Electronic safe
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Hairdryer
  • Electric juicer
  • Toaster
  • Kettle
  • Coffee machine
  • Stovetop
  • Refrigerator
  • Oven
  • Microwave
  • Crockery, cutlery
  • Bed linens, bathrobes, slippers

Complex amenities:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Reception
  • Fitness
  • SPA center
  • Restaurant and cafe
  • Children's playground
  • Landscaped courtyard
  • Underground parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

Location:

  • Batumi, 1st Lane Angisa, 47.
  • Distance to the sea: 1 km.
  • Distance to the center of Batumi: 3.7 km.
  • Distance to the airport: 3 km.

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Batumi, Georgia
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$124,642
Edificio de apartamentos Isani Park
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$55,000
Apart - hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
de
$78,000
Complejo residencial Villas Batumi - Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
de
$119,000
Complejo residencial $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Batumi, Georgia
de
$33,374
Está viendo
Apart hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
de
$161,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos Matiani
Edificio de apartamentos Matiani
Edificio de apartamentos Matiani
Edificio de apartamentos Matiani
Edificio de apartamentos Matiani
Tiflis, Georgia
de
$70,000
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 31
The complex organically combines many necessary objects with the living environment and creates a unified system, which is a great advantage in our everyday life. Continuing the principle of the 15-minute city concept, Matiani is another new and innovative project from Biograph Living, fe…
Agencia
sisnogroup
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Archi Vashlijvari
Edificio de apartamentos Archi Vashlijvari
Edificio de apartamentos Archi Vashlijvari
Tiflis, Georgia
Precio en demanda
Año de construcción 2028
Número de plantas 13
Área 56 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
The new, modern Archi project is located on Brotseuli Street, in a quiet and green area of Vashlijvari. The 13-storey residential building features a refined exterior and offers panoramic views from its apartments. Archi Vashlijvari includes 208 apartments, a closed parking lot, a generator,…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
56.0
115,000
Agencia
sisnogroup
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Alpha Home Didi Dighomi
Edificio de apartamentos Alpha Home Didi Dighomi
Edificio de apartamentos Alpha Home Didi Dighomi
Akhaltsikhe, Georgia
Precio en demanda
Año de construcción 2024
Número de plantas 12
Agencia
sisnogroup
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Georgia
Inversiones en bienes raíces comerciales en Batumi: cómo crear un ecoproyecto innovador con alta rentabilidad
09.07.2025
Inversiones en bienes raíces comerciales en Batumi: cómo crear un ecoproyecto innovador con alta rentabilidad
Mercado inmobiliario de Georgia en 2025: análisis de crecimiento, inversiones y rentabilidad — experto
15.04.2025
Mercado inmobiliario de Georgia en 2025: análisis de crecimiento, inversiones y rentabilidad — experto
«La cantidad de turistas que visitan Georgia ha aumentado más de 200% en los últimos 8 años». Descubrimos por qué el mercado inmobiliario de Georgia se volvió la «revelación» más reciente
24.11.2021
«La cantidad de turistas que visitan Georgia ha aumentado más de 200% en los últimos 8 años». Descubrimos por qué el mercado inmobiliario de Georgia se volvió la «revelación» más reciente
Cómo crear el proyecto de inversión de sus sueños con una rentabilidad de 20% ROI por año
25.10.2021
Cómo crear el proyecto de inversión de sus sueños con una rentabilidad de 20% ROI por año
Mostrar todas las publicaciones