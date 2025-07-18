  1. Realting.com
  2. Egipto
  3. Safaga
  Piso en edificio nuevo EG-106 Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked

Safaga, Egipto
$167,133
10
Localización

  • País
    Egipto
  • Región / estado
    Mar Rojo
  • Ciudad
    Safaga

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio

Sobre el complejo

About the Project:
Just steps from the sea Baywest Valley is a hidden residential gem tucked between Soma’s vibrant West Coast and the majestic Red Sea mountains. This exclusive development offers a timeless blend of coastal charm and mountain serenity. With signature Baywest architecture, residents enjoy refined living within a peaceful valley, Baywest Valley delivers elegance, tranquility, and natural beauty in perfect harmony.

Key Points:

  • Prime location between Soma’s West Coast and the Red Sea mountains

  • Signature Baywest architecture designed for serenity and comfort

  • Walking distance to the tranquil beaches of Somabay

  • Ideal for living or investment with high rental and lifestyle appeal

  • Panoramic views of golf greens, sea, and desert landscape
     

Available Unit Types:
Baywest Valley features a diverse mix of premium homes tailored to a variety of lifestyle needs. All residences blend elegance with natural surroundings, offering space, light, and comfort.

  • 1 -bedroom Apartment

  • 2-bedroom Apartment

  • 3 -bedroom Penthouse Apartment

  • Villa 

 

Location Highlights:
The project is perfectly positioned within the prestigious Somabay destination, offering proximity to leisure, nature, and key facilities.

  • Adjacent to Somabay's beaches and marina

  • Close to world-class diving, kite surfing & golf courses

  • 5 minutes to The Cascades Spa & Thalasso

  • Access to Somabay’s sports arena, dining, and marina

 

Facilities:
Baywest Valley residents enjoy full access to an extensive selection of Somabay’s resort-style services and wellness amenities.

  • Championship Golf Course by Gary Player

  • State-of-the-art Sports Arena

  • ORCA Dive Center & 7Bft Kite House

  • Luxury spas, beach clubs, and signature restaurants

  • Somabay Marina with full yachting services

 

Payment Options:
Bay West Valley offers fully finished apartments with both cash and installment options. The installment plan features a 10% down payment and up to 7 years of payment. Delivery is expected in 2026. ( with big Cash Payment Discounts ) 

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Apartamentos
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Precio del apartamento, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
Área, m² 69.0
Precio por m², USD 2,422
Precio del apartamento, USD 167,133
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
Área, m² 105.0
Precio por m², USD 2,379
Precio del apartamento, USD 249,821
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
Área, m² 171.0
Precio por m², USD 2,535
Precio del apartamento, USD 433,403
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Coste de la propiedad, USD
Apartamentos Villa
Área, m² 122.0
Precio por m², USD 3,464
Precio del apartamento, USD 422,656

