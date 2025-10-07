  1. Realting.com
Akazienhein 1 31595 Steyerberg
Company type
Promotor
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
2027
En la plataforma
Menos de un mes
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Deutsch
Página web
www.dietlhousing.com
Sobre el desarrollador

DietlHousing is an innovative real estate company specializing in modern modular vacation homes on the beautiful Greek island of Zakynthos.

Our mission is to make affordable luxury living accessible – offering high-quality, sustainable homes with sea views, ideal as a second residence or a profitable investment for Airbnb and glamping rentals.

Combining European construction standards, minimalist architecture, and strong ROI potential, DietlHousing provides investors and homeowners with access to one of the Mediterranean’s most in-demand destinations.

With over 200 units currently available, we are shaping the future of flexible, smart, and eco-friendly living.

DietlHousing – Smart. Sustainable. Profitable.

Horas de trabajo
Cerrado ahora
Actualmente en la empresa: 00:16
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Berlin)
Lunes
09:00 - 18:00
Martes
09:00 - 18:00
Miércoles
09:00 - 18:00
Jueves
09:00 - 18:00
Viernes
09:00 - 18:00
Sábado
09:00 - 18:00
Domingo
09:00 - 18:00
Nuestros agentes en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Daniel Dietl
Daniel Dietl
1 propiedad
