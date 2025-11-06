  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. ООО "Агентство недвижимости Особый стиль"

ООО "Агентство недвижимости Особый стиль"

Belarús, Minsk
;
Dejar una solicitud
Company type
Company type
Agencia inmobiliaria
En la plataforma
En la plataforma
5 años 5 meses
Idiomas hablados
Idiomas hablados
Русский
Sobre la agencia

Trabajamos en todas las direcciones y brindamos una gama completa de servicios inmobiliarios.

Horas de trabajo
Abierto ahora
Actualmente en la empresa: 16:47
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Lunes
09:00 - 18:00
Martes
09:00 - 18:00
Miércoles
09:00 - 18:00
Jueves
09:00 - 18:00
Viernes
09:00 - 18:00
Sábado
Día libre
Domingo
Día libre
Agencias cercanas
ООО «Бир Бай»
Belarús, Minsk
Nuevos edificios 1 Propiedades residenciales 5
BIR.BY. REAL ESTATE FROM THE DEVELOPER IN THE BEST RESIDENTIAL COMPLEXES OF MINSK! Acquisition of prestigious real estate in a comfortable and developed area with infrastructure necessary for a happy and comfortable life is in walking distance - a joyful event in everyone's life. Real est…
Dejar una solicitud
Альфа-Риэлт
Belarús, Minsk
Propiedades residenciales 6 Bienes raíces comerciales 1 Alquiler a largo plazo 1
We provide services in all segments of the real estate market. Our company employs only experienced professionals. The main principles of our work are responsibility, honesty, and legal perfection. The main area of our activity is real estate in Belarus. Each client of our company can get an…
Dejar una solicitud
Агентство недвижимости "Сотни метров"
Belarús, Minsk
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens 2021
Propiedades residenciales 49 Bienes raíces comerciales 7 Alquiler a largo plazo 1 Parcelas 2
Sotni metrov ( Cientos de metros ) es una empresa orientada al cliente. Para nosotros, la legalidad de nuestras transacciones, la seguridad de nuestros acuerdos y la comodidad y comodidad de nuestros clientes son igualmente importantes. Brindamos servicios en los mercados de vivienda secunda…
Dejar una solicitud
БизнесХаус
Belarús, Minsk
Propiedades residenciales 6 Bienes raíces comerciales 2
Dejar una solicitud
Агентство недвижимости «Центральное»
Belarús, Minsk
Propiedades residenciales 3 Bienes raíces comerciales 16 Alquiler a largo plazo 7 Parcelas 6
2013 – became the year of foundation for Real Estate Agency CENTRALNOYE LLC. Buying or selling real estate is an important event in our life. Selecting the right property that will fit all the important parameters, or finding a reliable buyer, given the increase in number of offers in th…
Dejar una solicitud
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir