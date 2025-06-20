Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Sharm El Sheikh
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
About the project: Located in Al Montazah, Sharm El Sheikh, Royal Sunny Beach is a luxury c…
$691,360
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go