Seaview Chalets for Sale in Safaga, Egypt

Chalet 3 bedrooms in Safaga, Egypt
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
About the Project: Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal ret…
$571,768
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Safaga, Egypt
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
About the Project: Reef Town is a contemporary coastal development in Soma Bay, blending mi…
$406,664
Leave a request
