Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Safaga
  4. Residential
  5. Chalet
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Chalets for sale in Safaga, Egypt

Chalet Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Safaga, Egypt
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Safaga, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
About the Project: Golftown Marina Edition is a unique residential enclave located near Som…
$495,201
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Safaga, Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go