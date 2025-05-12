Second citizenship in Romania

About the Immigration Program

✈️2 trips to Bucharest

💶from 5,000 EUR repatriation service

👮🏻‍♂️Minimum knowledge of the Romanian language for oath

support at each stage by a Russian-speaking lawyer

🕘 deadlines - 2 years

👧free

📃All documents and evidence base for obtaining citizenship = our service.

📔You do not need to live in the country and investment is not necessary

⚠️It is not necessary to renounce Belarusian citizenship



The program provided for citizens of the post-Soviet states allows obtaining EU citizenship by obtaining Romanian citizenship on the basis of Articles 10 and 11 of the Citizenship Law and Article 7 of the Constitution of Romania.



The acquisition of Romanian citizenship for CIS citizens is regulated by the Law on Repatriation of 1 March 1991.