Second citizenship in Romania

Romania
Process duration: from 12 months
Costs: from
$4,587
Second citizenship in Romania
Second citizenship
About the Immigration Program

✈️2 trips to Bucharest
💶from 5,000 EUR repatriation service
👮🏻‍♂️Minimum knowledge of the Romanian language for oath
support at each stage by a Russian-speaking lawyer
🕘 deadlines - 2 years
👧free
📃All documents and evidence base for obtaining citizenship = our service.
📔You do not need to live in the country and investment is not necessary
⚠️It is not necessary to renounce Belarusian citizenship

The program provided for citizens of the post-Soviet states allows obtaining EU citizenship by obtaining Romanian citizenship on the basis of Articles 10 and 11 of the Citizenship Law and Article 7 of the Constitution of Romania.

The acquisition of Romanian citizenship for CIS citizens is regulated by the Law on Repatriation of 1 March 1991.

from 12 months
from
$4,587
120 months
