Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Hurghada
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Golf-course

Multi-level apartments near golf course for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
SOULFERYO DUPLEX SPACIOUS MAISONETTE POOL VIEW SAHL HASHEESHSpacious Duplex area of 150 sq.m…
$247,374
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go