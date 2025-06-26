Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Al Ahia'
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Al Ahia', Egypt

1 BHK
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Ahia', Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/5
ORO Beach is a new, bright project combining the atmosphere of the resort, a high level of s…
$43,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$122,037
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 room apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magical blue of the Red Sea. …
$64,559
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Condo 2 bedrooms in Al Ahia', Egypt
Condo 2 bedrooms
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea views in a compound with a private beach.Spacious…
$125,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KIKO for Investment and Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$92,044
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$81,712
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$73,222
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Al Ahia', Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Al Ahia', Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
$81,712
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go