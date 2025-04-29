Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Villa Isabela
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Villa Isabela, Dominican Republic

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in La Caya, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
La Caya, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to invest and live in one of the most promising areas of Muñoz…
$70,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Villa Isabela, Dominican Republic

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go