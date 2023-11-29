Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Commercial
  4. Salcedo
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Salcedo, Dominican Republic

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Hotel
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Area 1 900 m²
Floor 2/2
12 Suite hotel for sale on beach area, new building only 3 years old cozzy place with restau…
€1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir