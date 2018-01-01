  1. Realting.com
SMART HABITAT SL

C/FRANCESC CATALA ROCA 54
;
Write to us
Company Type
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
English, Español, Français, Italiano
Веб-сайт
Website
elsarcsvillage.com/smart-habitat
About the developer

The Smart Habitat team has been developing projects on Costa Dorada for more than 25 years, especially in Tarragona, Cambrils and Salou.

We select premium locations using the best materials and building technologies in our developments.

We can provide financial, tax and legal advice to our clients.

Our services do not end with buying a home, we respond to marketing and provide services after sale. Trust and devotion to service are our best values.

We strive for excellence in all our work. Efficiency and professionalism are embodied in our goal: "0 defects".

EUGENI ARBO BORDAS
