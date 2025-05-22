  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Green Cape

Green Cape

Georgia, Batumi
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2015
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
batumi-house.com/green_cape/
About the developer

Georgian developer “Green Cape”, Batumi offers at bargain prices an apartment in a built house in the greenest and most environmentally friendly place of the entire Batumi coast, in an area called Green Cape, next to the Batumi Botanical Garden (10 minutes walk). 150m to the sea!

The house is completely completed and is already put into operation!

Connected to all types of communications, including gas and fiber optic cable.

Apartments of different size and layout are sold in three stages of finishing:

1. with pre-pure preparation.

2. with finishing repairs.

3. "turnkey" (with complete repairs and equipment).

There is a mortgage, including for non-residents.

Possible installments.

Payment is possible in Russian rubles.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 22:38
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Georgia
Lev Lopatin
Lev Lopatin
Other developers
Hilton Serviced Apartments
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 3
Tourinvest Management Group has been operating in Georgia since 2008, it is one of the largest investors in Georgia and its total investment is about $ 200 million. The company profile includes the following operating activities: Construction, Real Estate Sales, Real Estate Management, Hotel…
Leave a request
BATUMI VIEW APARTMENTS
Georgia, Batumi
New buildings 1 Residential property 4
Rekan Group Georgia is Investment Company, which was founded in 2014 in compliance with the Georgian legislation and owned by branded companies Rekan Group and Hawkary Group. The main activities of these companies in territory of Georgia is the construction of residential complexes. Factors …
Leave a request
Grand Maison Calligraphy Towers Batumi
Georgia, Tbilisi
New buildings 1 Residential property 3
«Grand Maison» is a construction and investment company.
Leave a request
Dreamland Oasis Chakvi
Georgia, Ozurgeti
New buildings 1 Residential property 13
DREAMLAND OASIS - is the first luxury hotel and residential complex in Georgia of such scale. The complex has its own infrastructure that allows you to enjoy your vacation without leaving it: outdoor and indoor pools, a new modern water park, various bars and restaurants, several children…
Leave a request
Roof Development
Georgia, Tbilisi
New buildings 2 Residential property 17
Roof Development is a development company founded in 2017. The company has three completed and two ongoing projects. Roof Development is staffed with highly qualified employees, Which ensures the creation of advanced residential complexes. Value The main value of the company is to p…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go