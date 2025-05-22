Less than a month

On the platform

About the developer

Georgian developer “Green Cape”, Batumi offers at bargain prices an apartment in a built house in the greenest and most environmentally friendly place of the entire Batumi coast, in an area called Green Cape, next to the Batumi Botanical Garden (10 minutes walk). 150m to the sea!

The house is completely completed and is already put into operation!

Connected to all types of communications, including gas and fiber optic cable.

Apartments of different size and layout are sold in three stages of finishing:

1. with pre-pure preparation.

2. with finishing repairs.

3. "turnkey" (with complete repairs and equipment).

There is a mortgage, including for non-residents.

Possible installments.

Payment is possible in Russian rubles.