  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Wohnkomplex Symbolic Altus Falconcity of Wonders

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$274,000
;
17
ID: 32714
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Economy-Klasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

An exclusive collection of 108 residential apartments in the Liwan district, including 1 BHK Elite and 2.5 BHK Panorama, fully furnished and thoughtfully designed with a modern enclosed kitchen space. Each home is designed for comfortable and stylish living, combining timeless architectural elegance with a rooftop wellness area, panoramic views, and a tranquil community atmosphere in close proximity to a sports arena. At Symbolic Altus, modern urban living is taken to a new level. Located in the sophisticated residential area of Liwan, the complex is a masterpiece of space, light, and architectural vision. Rooftop wellness areas, green landscaped balconies, and peaceful panoramic views create a lifestyle where beauty, harmony, and height define every moment.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
