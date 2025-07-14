  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Wohnkomplex Fiori is a modern residential project

Wohnkomplex Fiori is a modern residential project

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$286,000
;
8
ID: 29035
Letzte Aktualisierung: 01.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

    Economy-Klasse
    2028
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Fiori is a modern residential project designed to combine comfort, style, and convenience in an exceptional living environment. Featuring contemporary architecture and thoughtfully planned layouts, Fiori offers a variety of spacious apartments tailored to meet diverse lifestyle needs. The project emphasizes natural light, green spaces, and high-quality finishes, creating a harmonious atmosphere that promotes well-being and relaxation.

Located in a vibrant neighborhood, Fiori provides easy access to essential amenities such as schools, shopping centers, parks, and public transportation. Residents benefit from a safe and welcoming community with a range of recreational facilities, including playgrounds and walking paths, encouraging an active and social lifestyle. The project’s strategic location ensures connectivity to the city while maintaining a peaceful, suburban feel.

Fiori incorporates sustainable building practices and energy-efficient technologies to reduce environmental impact and lower utility costs. Attention to detail in design, combined with premium materials and modern infrastructure, guarantees a comfortable and durable living space. This project represents a perfect balance of urban convenience and natural tranquility, making Fiori an ideal choice for families, professionals, and anyone seeking a high-quality home.

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
