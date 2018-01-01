Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project

  1. Realting.com
Über den Komplex

Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Die Verbindung befindet sich innerhalb einer Investitionszone und zeigt eine rasche Entwicklung von Infrastrukturprojekten. Es verfügt über Apartments mit herrlichem Blick auf die Stadt und den Camlica Hill, das bekannteste Merkmal der anatolischen Seite. Es liegt in der Nähe des Haydarpasha-Bahnhofs, des Sabiha International Airport und des E-5 Highway. Der Eurasia Tunnel befindet sich in der Nähe des Geländes, das die europäische und asiatische Seite Istanbuls verbindet. Einfache Installationssysteme sind verfügbar, Ihre Eigentumsurkunde ist fertig und Sie haben die Möglichkeit, die türkische Staatsbürgerschaft zu erhalten.
Standort des Neubaus
Marmararegion, Türkei

Eine Anfrage stellen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Wohnanlage Kompleks otelnoy koncepcii v Antalii rayon Altyntash
Wohnanlage Kompleks otelnoy koncepcii v Antalii rayon Altyntash
Avanos, Türkei
von
€199,053
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
The company Stay Property offers new apartments 1+1 in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.Apartment area of 72 m2. Sea distance 5 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: the airport is nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, real estate in Altyntash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Bauherr
Stay Property
Wohngebäude Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Wohngebäude Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Marmararegion, Türkei
von
€314,334
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Geeignet für diejenigen, die im Zentrum der asiatischen Seite von Istanbul nach Wohnungen zum Verkauf suchen. Der Projektbereich ist der Kontaktpunkt zwischen der europäischen und der anatolischen Seite. Alles, was Sie für Serviceeinrichtungen sowie Gesundheits- und Bildungszentren benötigen, ist in Ihrer Nähe. Atemberaubende Aussicht auf das Meer, die Inseln der Fürsten ’ und die Grünflächen. Wettbewerbsfähige Preise in Atasehir mit Sonderrabatten bei Barzahlung.
Immobilienagentur
Binaa Investment
Immobilienagentur
Binaa Investment
Sprachen
English
